Credit cards: Axis Bank launches corporate credit card suite for start-ups. Top points here

Axis Bank has unveiled its Corporate Credit Card Suite designed specifically for start-ups within the New Economy Group (NEG). This innovative offering is tailored to streamline various financial processes for start-ups, including travel, expenses, and vendor payments. The suite consists of two distinct cards: the Executive Corporate Credit Card, catering to founders, and the Purchase Reward Credit Card, focused on expense management.

The Executive Corporate Credit Card comes with a range of personalised benefits, such as higher credit limits, 4 complimentary rounds of golf, reduced foreign exchange markup, and exclusive insurance perks.

On the other hand, the Purchase Reward Credit Card is designed to offer rewards and flexibility to start-ups. This card features zero joining fees, automated accounting services, and expenses tracking capabilities.

Sanjiv Bhatia, President & Head of NEG, stated that the card suite addresses the financial needs of new-age businesses, offering flexibility and value.

Vivek Gupta, President & Head of Wholesale Banking Products, noted that start-ups can benefit from improved access to working capital and better expense management through this card suite.

Axis Bank-Mastercard MyBiz card

Axis Bank has teamed up with Mastercard to introduce MyBiz - a business credit card tailored specifically for sole proprietors and small business owners. This new card, categorized under World Mastercard, offers a diverse range of business and travel perks to cater to the varying needs of SME owners.

In addition to providing benefits such as airport lounge access and travel insurance, the MyBiz card grants cardholders access to a suite of business-related services encompassing productivity, marketing, online readiness, security, and compliance through Mastercard Easy Savings Specials. Furthermore, cardholders can take advantage of exclusive experiences related to culinary, wellness, sports, and more through priceless.com for India-based offerings.

“At Axis Bank, we are committed to serve our small business customers with continuous innovation in transaction banking — this time through our B2B commercial card proposition,” said Vivek Gupta, President & Head, Wholesale Banking Products, Axis Bank.

“MyBiz card offers a comprehensive suite of business and travel benefits — an end-to-end digital offering that simplifies our small business clients' experience through greater rewards, increased purchasing power, zero liability protection, and increased employee controls.”“Combining Axis Bank’s deep market insight with Mastercard’s global expertise in payments, MyBiz card will bring significant benefits to small business owners, setting a new benchmark in the business credit card segment,” said Anubhav Gupta, Senior Vice President, Business Development at MasterCard.