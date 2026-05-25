Bank holidays this week: Check when SBI, HDFC Bank and other lenders will remain shut

Private and public sector banks across the country, including the State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and other lenders, will remain closed for two days in the upcoming week due to scheduled holidays notified by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

According to the RBI's holiday calendar, banks will remain shut on May 27 (Wednesday) on account of Bakrid/Eid al-Adha and on May 31 (Sunday).

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However, the applicability of the Bakrid holiday may vary across states depending on local notifications and observances. In Jammu and Kashmir, banks will remain closed for two consecutive days, May 27 and May 28, due to holiday declarations.

The RBI has listed a total of nine bank holidays in May 2026, including weekends. These include the second Saturday (May 9), the fourth Saturday (May 23), all Sundays, and festival-related holidays observed in different parts of the country.

Unless a specific public or regional holiday is declared, banks remain open on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays of every month.

Since bank holidays vary across states and are determined by local festivals and observances, customers are advised to verify the holiday schedule with their respective branches before planning important banking work.

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As per RBI guidelines, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks remain closed nationwide on gazetted public holidays, along with the second and fourth Saturdays of each month and all Sundays.

While physical branches will remain shut on notified holidays, digital banking services will continue to function normally.

Customers can use UPI, internet banking, and mobile banking platforms to transfer funds, make payments, and receive money. NEFT and RTGS services also remain available through digital channels, though scheduled maintenance activities may occasionally affect service availability.

Bank customers can also place requests for services such as demand drafts, cheque books, and fund transfers through online banking channels, ensuring uninterrupted access to essential banking services during holiday periods.