Chinese hackers targeting SBI customers by sending malicious links

Chinese hackers are targeting SBI cardholders, and are robbing them of their savings by asking users to click on malicious links sent via SMS. A group of hackers from China are reportedly sending fake SMSs like "update your KYC" with a link. When users click on those links, the hackers steal your financial data and money.

These cybercriminals ask SBI customers about updating their KYC account. When users click on the link, it takes them to another page where they are asked to put in confidential information like user ID and password, along with a captcha code.

"It also asks for an OTP sent to the user's mobile number. As soon as the OTP is entered, it redirects the user to another page that asks the users to enter some confidential information again like account holder name, mobile number, date of birth. After entering the data, it redirects them to an OTP page," the cyber experts told IANS.

Delhi-based CyberPeace foundation and Autobot Infosec have confirmed these crimes are targeted to dupe SBI customers. The hackers are also using gift offers worth Rs 50 lakh to lure customers. Links shared in both these messages are found to be the same. They take the person to a suspicious website that can strip users of their savings.

SBI has advised users not to click on such links and double-check with the SBI official website or its social media handles to find out about gifts or cash prizes. As of now, SBI is not offering any such deal. Researchers also say a third-party domain is hosting such a campaign under the pretext of SBI.

