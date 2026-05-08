Global banking major Citigroup has identified India as a key contributor to its future growth strategy, highlighting the country’s rising importance in cross-border banking, institutional finance, and global investment flows during its 2026 Investor Day presentation.

At the Investor Day held at Citi’s headquarters in New York on May 7, CEO Jane Fraser and senior leadership outlined the bank’s roadmap for stronger and more sustainable returns, while emphasising the growing strategic value of Citi’s international network.

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India emerged as an important focus market in the bank’s global expansion narrative, especially after Citi’s exit from the consumer banking business in the country. The bank said its India operations have significantly strengthened their institutional and cross-border banking franchise in recent years.

K Balasubramanian, Citi India CEO and Cluster Head Banking, Indian Subcontinent, said the India business is increasingly aligned with Citi’s global strategy and is expected to remain a major growth engine going forward.

“Investor Day highlighted Citi’s international network remains a core competitive advantage, and it will be the driving force for further growth ahead,” Balasubramanian said. “Citi India is a great example of our global strategy in motion. We have significantly deepened our client franchise, supported cross-border investment and flows, and grown significantly since the consumer divestiture.”

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Citi’s leadership highlighted that the bank currently supports around 80% of US and Global Fortune 500 companies worldwide and serves nearly 3,800 unique cross-border banking corridors.

The bank also noted that its international footprint spanning more than 180 countries and jurisdictions allows it to process nearly US$6 trillion in daily flows, positioning it strongly amid rising geopolitical and macroeconomic volatility.

India’s growing relevance comes at a time when multinational companies are increasing investments in manufacturing, technology services, supply chains, and financial operations linked to the country. Citi appears to be positioning its India franchise to benefit from these expanding cross-border opportunities.

The bank also highlighted the increasing contribution of emerging markets to its revenues. Around 42% of Citi’s Markets business revenues in 2025 came from non-G10 countries, while Asia Pacific accounted for nearly 30% of global wealth revenues.

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Citi said future growth would be driven by client-led expansion and deeper technology integration across its businesses. It also noted that the bank has already advised on the three largest M&A deals announced globally so far this year.

The Investor Day follows a strong first-quarter 2026 performance for Citi. The bank reported revenues of US$24 billion, up 14% year-on-year, while net income rose 42% to US$5.8 billion.