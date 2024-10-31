Diwali 2024: Is November 1 a bank holiday? Check state-wise bank holidays list

Diwali 2024: The festival of lights this year has been split between two days, leading to various states declaring both October 31 and November 1 as bank holidays. However, if you are planning a trip to the bank, it is advisable to check beforehand if your state has declared a bank holiday.

November 1 bank holiday

According to the Reserve Bank of India, November 1 is a bank holiday in certain states on the account of Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan)/Deepawali/Kut/Kannada Rajyothsava.

November 1 is a bank holiday in Agartala (Tripura), Belapur (Maharashtra), Bengaluru (Karnataka), Dehradun (Uttarakhand), Gangtok (Sikkim), Imphal (Manipur), Jammu, Mumbai (Maharashtra), Nagpur (Maharashtra), Shillong (Meghalaya), and Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir).

Meanwhile, other states including Gujarat, Mizoram, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Nagaland, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, and Kerala, as well as Chandigarh and Delhi have November 31 as a bank holiday.

Why is Diwali 2024 being celebrated on October 31 and November 1?

Diwali is celebrated on Amavasya Tithi which falls on two days this year – October 31 and November 1.

The Amavasya Tithi for Diwali 2024 begins on October 31 at 3:52 pm and concludes on November 1 at 6:16 pm. Hence, some states have declared November 1 as a bank holiday, while banks are shut in some states on October 31.