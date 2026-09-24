Bank strike next week: Central govt employees, pensioners to get September salary early on Sept 25

Who will get early payment?

The order, issued by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) under the Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance on 23 September 2026, covers:

All Central Government employees, including those in Defence, Posts and Telecommunications

Industrial employees of the Central Government

All Central Government pensioners, whose pensions will be disbursed by banks and Pay and Accounts Offices (PAOs) on 25 September

The Finance Ministry said the decision was taken after the Department of Financial Services indicated that banking transactions were likely to be disrupted during the strike called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU).

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Advance payment, not extra money

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The government has clarified that the amount credited on 25 September will be treated as an advance payment for September 2026.

Once the full month’s salary, wages or pension is finally computed, any difference will be adjusted from October 2026 salary or wages. “The adjustment, if any, will be made without exception from the salary/wages for October 2026,” the CGA office memorandum states.

This means employees and pensioners will not receive any extra amount; the early credit is only to avoid inconvenience due to bank closures at month-end.

Bank strike background

The UFBU has called a three-day strike from 28–30 September 2026, which is expected to shut most public sector bank branches and affect transactions such as salary credits, cheque clearances and loan disbursements.

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In view of this, the Finance Ministry has advised all ministries and departments to ensure that salary and pension drawals are submitted to banks by 25 September so that credits happen before the strike begins.