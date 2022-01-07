HDFC Bank revises charges for Insta Alerts service; check out details

HDFC Bank has revised the charges for its Insta Alerts service via SMS and email. As per a flash on its website, the email alert will continue to remain free. The flash further said that users will now have to pay 20 paise+GST per SMS for their Insta Alerts service instead of Rs 3 per quarter.



“From 1st January 2022, we’ve revised charges for Insta Alerts services via email and SMS. If you were paying Rs 3 per quarter for Insta Alerts SMS service, now you will pay only 20 paise+GST per SMS,” the notification read.



But what is Insta Alerts? Insta Alerts helps users keep a track of their banking transactions on mobile phone or email without paying a visit to their bank. Users can also get updates for large transactions, for example debits more than Rs 5,000.

Users who utilise this feature can also get information about bill due dates, salary credit, insufficient funds and more.



How to modify or unsubscribe to the HDFC Insta Alerts service: -



Step 1: Login to HDFC netbanking using your customer ID and netbanking password

Step 2: Click on ‘InstaAlert Registration’ option on the top right of your screen

Step 3: Select the account number for which you want to de-register or register the alerts

Step 4: Select the type of alerts and click on delete in case you want to deactivate Insta Alerts

Step 5: Click on confirm, the alerts will be deregistered/ modified.

