ICICI Bank introduces OTP-based login service for net banking

ICICI Bank has introduced an OTP-based service for logging in to net banking. Now, if a user forgets his/her net banking password, the user can login through his registered mobile number and debit card pin.

ICICI spokesperson told Livemint that the motive to launch OTP-service was to simplify the log-in process of internet banking.

"OTP-based login is as secure and robust as the traditional method of logging in, as it involves the same two-factor authentication process," the bank's spokesperson added.

Here is the process of login using OTP method:

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICICI Bank-https://www.icicibank.com/

Step 2: Go to 'ways to bank', and there click on 'internet banking' option.

Step 3: Click on 'login'

Step 4: Add your user id and registered mobile no.

Step 5: An OTP will be sent to the same number

Step 6: Add that OTP and your debit card pin number. Your net banking account will open.

Customers can check their account status, make payments, pay bills, pay taxes, order cheque book, open deposits through ICICI net-banking.