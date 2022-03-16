Is there a bank holiday tomorrow for Holika Dahan? Check details here

As the festival of colour Holi approaches, there are some banks across India that may be closed on the occassion of Holika Dahan on March 17,2022.

Unlike the national holidays, when the banks across the country stay shut, holiday due to Holika Dahan is limited to only some states. As per the notification, banks will be shut in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand.

Bank holidays of the month are determined by the Reserve Bank of India via a notification. In March 2022, seven of the 13 bank holidays are listed the central bank's holiday calendar, with the remaining holidays falling on the second and fourth Saturdays, as well as all Sundays in the month.

Banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month and on each Sunday. Bank customers will not be able to withdraw and deposit money at the bank branches due to the holidays but they can avail themselves of online banking services for banking work.

However, customers can always choose net banking, and mobile banking for doing financial transactions during such bank holidays.

Upcoming bank holidays in March:

1. Holika Dahan: March 17

2. Holi/Holi 2nd Day – Dhuleti/Doljatra: March 18

3. Holi/Yaosang 2nd Day- March 19

4. Bihar Divas- March 22

5. Sunday- March 20

6. Fourth Saturday- March 26

7. Sunday- March 27

Customers should make a note that not all banks in all states will be closed on the mentioned dates as festivals vary from state to state, except for the weekend offs.