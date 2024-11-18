Maharashtra Elections 2024: Will banks be closed on November 20? What we know so far

The Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government has announced a public holiday in a bid to enhance voter turnout in the upcoming state elections. Elections across 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra will take place in a single phase on November 20 (Wednesday).

Bank holiday in Maharashtra: Digital banking, UPI, ATMs to remain operational

As per Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday list, banks will remain closed on November 20 across Belapur, Mumbai, and Nagpur. Online bank transactions would not be impacted due to the closure of banks on November 20.

Digital banking as well as UPI platforms shall also remain operational. Customers are also advised to sign up for mobile and net banking in case they haven't already so that their work is not affected.

To ensure that emergency cash withdrawals are not impacted, ATMs shall remain open across the state.

Maharashtra elections 2024: Paid leave across all Mumbai offices on voting day

Earlier this month, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) declared that paid leave will be granted to all employees working in businesses and offices located within BMC limits on the voting day.

BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani stated in an order that employers can face punitive action in case of any violations of the directive. Employees will not face salary deduction.

Emergency services to function as usual

Emergency services would not be impacted on the polling day. The BMC in its directive mentioned that in case of emergency workers or in exceptional circumstances, employees must be granted a window of at least 4 hours to cast their vote with prior approval from the District Election Officer.

November 2024 bank holidays

November has a total of 12 holidays, including religious festivals as well as regional events, Sundays, weekends and elections.

Besides November 20, banks were closed on November 1-2 (Diwali), November 7-8 (Chhath Puja), November 12 (Egaas-Bagwaal/Nongkrem Dance), November 13 (phase one of Jharkhand assembly election), November 15 (Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima/Rahas Purnima), and November 18 (Kanakadasa Jayanti).

Banks will also remain closed on November 23 across Shillong due to Seng Kutsnem.