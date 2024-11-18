Maharashtra Elections 2024: Nitin Gadkari's sprint with 72 rallies across the state

Union minister Nitin Gadkari undertook an aggressive campaign effort during the Maharashtra Assembly elections, completing an intensive schedule of 72 public rallies and roadshows across the state in just 13 days. His campaign culminated on the final day of canvassing, November 18, 2024, with four public meetings. Maharashtra goes for polls on November 20.

Over the past two weeks, Maharashtra witnessed a wave of enthusiastic public gatherings led by Gadkari, 67, who is a star campaigner for the BJP in these elections. From November 4-18, Gadkari traversed the length and breadth of Maharashtra, energizing the BJP-Mahayuti alliance’s candidates with his fiery speeches and connection with the masses.

Addressing an average of seven rallies a day, Gadkari covered key regions, including Vidarbha, Marathwada, North Maharashtra, Western Maharashtra, and Mumbai. His aggressive campaign strategy and grassroots engagement aimed to galvanize voters, boosting the alliance’s presence in the state.

The 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections have attracted 4,136 candidates, reflecting a 27.7 percent rise over 2019.

While the BJP was buoyed by its impressive victory in the Haryana Assembly elections last month, especially after facing setbacks in the Lok Sabha polls, Maharashtra poses a distinctly different set of challenges.

Unlike Haryana, Maharashtra lacks the socio-political environment conducive to large-scale community polarisation.