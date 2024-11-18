'Reach Navi Mumbai airport in 17 mins': Nitin Gadkari's big announcement ahead of Maharashtra assembly elections 2024

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has good news for voters ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections 2024.

Gadkari said at a poll rally in Thane that once the proposed water taxi services are operational, people can reach the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport from anywhere in Mumbai within 17 minutes.

He added that jetties have already been constructed near the airport to help in reducing the travel time. "By harnessing the vast sea routes around Mumbai and Thane, we can significantly reduce traffic congestion and air pollution."

Furthermore, he highlighted the potential of introducing amphibious sea planes capable of landing in small water bodies including lakes in Thane, thus, reducing the need for conventional runways. He added that the government is actively eyeing investors to develop and implement this project.

Besides the water taxi services, the airport will be connected with Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1 and the proposed Mumbai Metro Line 8/Gold Line. The Navi Mumbai International Airport is also planned to be the terminal station of the proposed Mumbai-Hyderabad High-Speed Rail (HSR) corridor.

CIDCO will also construct the 6-lane Ulwe Coastal road (UCR) and Khargar Coastal Road (KCR) to improve connectivity. While the UCR will connect the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link to the airport, KCR will connect the Khargar node to the Belapur node. These projects are likely to be completed around early 2026.

When completed, NMIA will become the second airport in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) alongside the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA).

Moreover, Adani Group CFO Jugeshinder Singh said while announcing the company's quarterly and half-yearly results earlier this month that the airport is said to begin its operations in the first half of 2025.

The NMIA will feature a runway spanning 3,700 metres and will be capable of handling large commercial aircraft, passenger terminals, and advanced air traffic control systems. In its initial phase, the airport is designed to handle 20 million passengers annually, with a future capacity of 90 million passengers per year.