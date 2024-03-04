scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
INDUSTRY
Banking
Paytm Payments Bank stares at RBI administrator as March 15 deadline nears

Feedback

Paytm Payments Bank stares at RBI administrator as March 15 deadline nears

Earlier this week, Vijay Shekhar Sharma stepped down as part-time non-executive Chairman of PPBL and the board of the bank was reconstituted.

The Financial Intelligence Unit had slapped a penalty of Rs 5.49 crore on the bank for violating anti-money laundering law.  The Financial Intelligence Unit had slapped a penalty of Rs 5.49 crore on the bank for violating anti-money laundering law. 

Paytm Payments Bank, which is facing the risk of losing its licence after March 15, could see an RBI-appointed administrator stepping in to manage unclaimed deposits and oversee certain critical aspects.

If that happens, it could be the first significant instance in over two decades where the RBI may take such a drastic step, the Hindu Businessline has reported.

Related Articles

BT could not independently verify the report.

The role of the administrator, the report says, would be to ensure that any deposit claims made thereafter is satisfactory repaid to the depositors.

The Financial Intelligence Unit had slapped a penalty of Rs 5.49 crore on the bank for violating anti-money laundering law.

Earlier this week, Vijay Shekhar Sharma stepped down as part-time non-executive Chairman of PPBL and the board of the bank was reconstituted.

A Paytm Payments Bank spokesperson said the penalty pertains to issues within a business segment that was discontinued two years ago. "Following that period, we have enhanced our monitoring systems and reporting mechanisms to the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU)," the spokesperson added.

Published on: Mar 04, 2024, 9:21 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
One 97 Communications Ltd
One 97 Communications Ltd