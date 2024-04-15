Ram Navami 2024 Bank Holiday: Check which states have banks closed on April 17

Private and public sector banks will be closed on Wednesday, April 17. on account of Ram Navami in several states, the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) bank official holiday calendar stated.

Ram Navami, that marks the birth anniversary of Lord Rama, is celebrated across the nation. However, bank holidays differ depending on the state.

Related Articles

Banks in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Gangtok, Hyderabad( Andhra Pradesh & Telangana), Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Ranchi, Shimlaon will remain closed on account of Shri Ram Navami.

Bank holidays list issued by the RBI is uploaded on its official website- https://www.rbi.org.in/ . The holidays are divided under three categories- Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holidays; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

In total, banks will be closed for 14 days in the month of April in different states including Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)holiday list.

Upcoming bank holidays in April 2024

April 17: Banks will be closed in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Orissa, Chandigarh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh on the occasion of Ram Navami.

April 20: Banks' branches in Tripura will be shut for Garia Puja festival.

April 21, 2024: Banks will remain closed across the country due to Sunday.

April 27, 2024: Banks will remain closed across the country due to the fourth Saturday.

April 28, 2024: Banks will remain closed across the country due to Sunday.

Online banking services will remain available nationwide despite these closures. Even though regular bank branches will be closed on these specific days, online banking services and ATMs will work smoothly.

Bank customers are advised to check with their nearest bank branches and their non-working days to avoid confusion and inconvenience.