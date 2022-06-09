RBI allows linking RuPay credit cards to UPI: List of banks that will provide this facility

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday allowed linking of credit cards starting with RuPay to the unified payments interface (UPI). Explaining the rationale behind the decision, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das in his speech post the monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting, said, “This arrangement is expected to provide more avenues and convenience to the customers in making payments through UPI platform. This facility would be available after the required system development is complete.”

Das also hailed UPI as the most inclusive mode of payment in the country as it has onboarded 26 crore unique users and 5 crore merchants on its platforms. He added that 594.63 crore transactions amounting to Rs 10.40 lakh crore were processed through UPI in May alone.

If you’re wondering which banks offer RuPay credit cards and are also confused about how to link your credit card with the payment app that you are using at present, we have you covered.

Banks offering RuPay credit cards

State Bank of India: The public lender offers two RuPay cards—Shaurya SBI RuPay Card and Shaurya Select SBI RuPay card.

Punjab National Bank: PNB offers two RuPay cards—PNB RuPay Select Card and PNB Platinum RuPay Card.

Bank of Baroda: The public lender provides two RuPay cards—Bank of Baroda Easy RuPay Credit Card and Bank of Baroda Premier RuPay Credit Card.

IDBI Bank: The bank offers IDBI Winnings RuPay Select Card.

Union Bank:The government-owned bank offers two such cards – Union Platinum RuPay Card and Union Select RuPay Card.

Saraswat Bank: The bank offers Saraswat Bank Platinum RuPay Card.

Federal Bank: The private lender offers Federal Bank RuPay Signet Credit Card.

How to link credit card with payment app

Step 1: Go to payments app

Step 2: Click on profile picture

Step 3: Go to payments section

Step 4: Select “Add Credit/Debit cards” option

Step 5: Enter card number, valid upto date, CVV, cardholder’s name

Step 6: Hit save after entering these details

