RBL Bank Q3 results: Net profit rises 6% to Rs 156 cr

RBL Bank on Thursday posted a rise of 6 per cent in standalone net profit at Rs 156 crore for the quarter ended 31 December, 2021. The private lender had posted a net profit of Rs 147 crore in the year-ago period.

The bank reported a Net Interest Income (NII) of Rs 1,010 crore, a 10.4 percent quarter-on-quarter rise and an 11 percent year-on-year increase.

The lender's December-quarter interest earned rose marginally to Rs 2,044 crore versus Rs 2,008 crore a year ago, while provisions and contingencies lowered to Rs 424 crore versus Rs 606 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Further, RB Bank's gross non-performing assets (NPA) stood at 4.84% versus 5.40% in the previous quarter (Q2FY22). The lender's net NPA came at 1.85% versus 2.14% in the previous quarter.

Shares of RBL Bank on Thursday closed 6.42 per cent higher at Rs 153.25 apiece on BSE.