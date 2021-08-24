Sandeep Bakhshi reappointed as ICICI Bank CEO, MD till October 2023

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the re-appointment of Sandeep Bakhshi as the Managing Director & CEO of ICICI Bank, with effect from October 15. "RBI...has approved the re-appointment of Mr Sandeep Bakhshi as Managing Director & CEO of the Bank with effect from October 15, 2021 till October 3, 2023," the bank said in a statement.

The ICICI Bank shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held on August 9, 2019, had already approved the appointment of Bakhshi for a period effective from October 15, 2018, up to October 3, 2023.

The bank had appointed Sandeep Bakhshi as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer after accepting former MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar's request to seek early retirement in October 2018.

Also read: Business Banking In An Instant

Bakhshi did mechanical engineering from Chandigarh's Punjab Engineering College and pursued a master's degree in management from Xavier Labour Relations Institute, Jamshedpur. '

Bakhshi started his professional career at a computer marketing company ORG Systems in 1983. He came to ICICI Ltd in 1986 and handled the corporate clients of the company for the northern and the eastern regions. He later moved on to ICICI Lombard in 2002 where he was responsible for business development, project appraisals, project monitoring and business restructuring.

He was appointed as MD and CEO of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company on August 1, 2010, a position he held till his latest appointment. During his tenure, the company launched its initial public offering (IPO) worth Rs 60-lakh crore, which was the first such offering by any insurance company in India.

Also read: Meet Sandeep Bakhshi, the new top boss at ICICI Bank