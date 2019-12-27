Alert SBI cardholders! Here are new rules for cash withdrawal from ATM

Country's largest public lender, State Bank of India (SBI) is all set to introduce One-time password (OTP) based cash withdrawal from January 1, 2020, across all SBI ATMs.
The move is taken to help SBI customers from unauthorised transactions at ATMs, according to SBI.
How OTP-based cash withdrawal system will work?
It should be noted that this facility will not be applicable for transactions, where a State Bank card holder withdraws cash from another bank's ATM, because this functionality has not been developed in National Financial Switch (NFS).
