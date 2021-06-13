SBI internet banking, UPI services unavailable today; check out timings, other details

State Bank of India (SBI) has said that most of its digital services will remain unavailable on Sunday as the state-run lender will undertake maintenance activities. SBI's Unified Payments Interface (UPI), internet banking, and YONO app will be temporarily shut. Taking to Twitter SBI posted, "We will be undertaking maintenance activities between 02.40 hrs and 06.40 hours on 13th June."

The bank further added that during the said period INB/YONO/YONO Lite/ UPI will be unavailable. "We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better banking experience," SBI said in its tweet.

The lender underwent a similar brief shutdown where its digital banking platforms, comprising YONO, YONO Lite, UPI, and internet banking were affected for a few hours due to the maintenance work.

SBI is the largest bank in India in terms of reach and network. The state-run lender operates over 22,000 branches and more than 57,889 ATMs across the country.

As of December 31, 2020, SBI had over 85 million internet banking and 19 million mobile banking users in India. The number of UPI users of the bank stood at 135 million.

SBI, currently, has 35 million registered YONO users. The bank recently launched a collateral-free loan called 'Kavach Personal Loan' for its customers facing financial stress due to COVID treatment-related expenditures.

The state-run lender, under the scheme, is providing collateral-free personal loans of up to Rs 5 lakh at an 8.5% annual interest rate, aimed at helping customers meet medical expenses of self and family members for COVID-19 treatment.

The scheme will enable buyers avail loans of up to 5 lakh at an effective interest rate of 8.5% per annum for 60 months which is inclusive of three months moratorium.