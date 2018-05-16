SBI probationary officer, clerk exams: Bank receives over 26 lakh applications for 10,000 posts

The banking sector is one of the biggest recruiters in the country, and many young aspirants look forward to work in this sector. The country's biggest public sector bank, State Bank of India, recently invited applications for several thousand posts at junior as well as probationary officer's level. It has been reported the bank received as many as 9.75 lakh applications for 2,000 probationary officers' posts and over 16.6 lakh applications for 8,300 posts at the clerical level. The competition for each seat of probationary officer comes out to be 500, while for clerks, it is around 200. A majority of candidates applying for the clerical position are engineering graduates or those with post-graduate degrees. Those appearing for these exams have to go through different selection processes before they are selected for these posts.

"Almost 70 per cent of even clerical recruits are engineering graduates or post-graduates in business administration," Prashant Kumar, SBI deputy MD told Times of India, adding that while the eligibility criteria for a PO position is graduation, the candidates have to clear a written exam before an interview and group discussion.

Despite the high number of applications, it is no more a cakewalk for banks to hire bright candidates, as most young students are choosing to work in the private sector companies because of better opportunities and higher salary packages.

The SBI deputy MD also disclosed that the bank is preparing over 70 future leaders - at least four probable candidates for each position - for banking positions up to the level of deputy managing director. The successors are chosen on the basis of their skills and exceptional performance.

These individuals are identified a few months in advance so they can work with the incumbent officials to understand new roles properly. The report says the bank has already chosen around 15 successors for DMD positions in the bank; those looking for jobs above the DMD posts are appointed by the government. Since every year several thousand employees retire from the SBI Bank, the bank is also working towards making the succession plan more seamless and effective.

SOME IMPORTANT DATES

Exam name: SBI clerk 2018

Exam mode: Online

Vacancies: 8301

Last date to apply: February 10

Prelim exam: June 23, 24, 30

Main exam: August 5

Probationary officers