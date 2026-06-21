Transfers, promotions to go digital? Centre plans major HR overhaul at PSU banks

The Union Finance Ministry is working on a wide-ranging human resources overhaul across the country's 12 public sector banks aimed at making transfers and promotions more transparent through automation and reduced human intervention, Mint reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The proposed reforms are expected to benefit more than 7.5 lakh employees across public sector banks and come against the backdrop of long-standing complaints over opaque transfer policies, delayed promotions and concerns about workplace culture.

Advertisement

Don't Miss: Need for a Privatisation Ministry? Arvind Panagariya backs bold PSU, bank reform push

The Department of Financial Services (DFS) is reportedly pushing a reform agenda that seeks to modernise workforce management, improve transparency and reduce uncertainty in career progression.

Push for automated transfers

One of the key proposals under consideration is the automation of transfer processes through dedicated digital portals.

An official reportedly said that the DFS was now pushing a wide-ranging reform agenda aimed at modernising workforce management and improving transparency across PSBs.

"As part of the reforms, PSBs have been advised to automate transfer processes through dedicated digital portals and complete annual transfers before June each year using transparent systems with clear seniority lists," the person was quoted as saying.

Advertisement

The move comes amid growing recognition within the government that opaque systems, delays and rigid HR practices are affecting employee morale and institutional efficiency.

According to the report, concerns over workplace conditions have intensified following incidents involving two Bank of Baroda employees, with officials viewing HR reforms as part of a broader effort to improve working conditions.

Promotion process may be streamlined

The Centre has also directed banks to streamline promotion exercises.

According to the report, promotion processes should begin during January-February, with results declared by March 31 every year to reduce delays and uncertainty for employees.

The reforms are intended to bring greater predictability to career progression, an issue that employee unions have repeatedly flagged across public sector lenders.

Advertisement

Building future-ready talent

Beyond transfers and promotions, the reform package seeks to strengthen skill development and leadership training within public sector banks.

Banks have been encouraged to promote cross-bank participation in training programmes, tie up with top institutes, creating Centres of Excellence and institutionalising the sharing of case studies and best practices, the person told Mint. The initiative aims to create a more collaborative learning ecosystem across state-owned banks and strengthen talent development.

If implemented, the reforms would mark one of the most significant attempts in recent years to overhaul HR practices across public sector banks, addressing employee concerns over transparency, career progression and workplace culture while seeking to modernise the management of a workforce of more than 7.5 lakh people.



