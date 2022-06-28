India Cements completes acquisition of Springway Mining

India Cements Ltd on Tuesday said it has completed the acquisition of the entire paid-up equity and preference share capital of Springway Mining Pvt Ltd (SMPL).
"SMPL has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of our company with effect from June 27, 2022," The India Cements Ltd said in a regulatory filing.
SMPL is in the process of setting up a cement plant in Madhya Pradesh.
"The entire equity and preference shares of SMPL are acquired at a total consideration of Rs 182.89 crore," the company said.
