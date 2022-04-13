India coal shortage: Power Ministry reviews operations of import-based mines 

Amid reports of coal shortage across the country, the Power Ministry has reviewed the status of imported coal-based (ICB) plants, import of coal for blending and coal stock position.

Minister of Power and New and Renewable Energy RK Singh said this would enable states to optimally utilise their linkage coal in the plants nearer to mines since it would be easier to transmit electricity instead of coal transportation to far off states, as per a Ministry release.

The minister also directed procurer states to ensure all ICB plants are operational at fair and reasonable tariffs. It was also decided to resolve all operational issues in ICB plants and make them fully functional.

The release also stated, “In order to avoid long distance coal transport in respect to certain state gencos, tolling facility would be allowed up to 25 per cent of linkage coal.” It was also recommended that gencos should limit import coal for blending purposes up to 10 per cent.

State-wise and genco-wise targets were fixed and they were urged to ensure coal delivery for blending purpose before onset of monsoon as domestic coal supply gets affected during rainy season. The meeting, which took place due to rising power demand, was attended by principal secretaries and senior officials from states, independent power producers and representatives of ICB plants.

Additional secretary Shri Vivek Devangan and CMDs of Power CPSEs were also present at this meeting.

Also read: India likely to face more power cuts over coal shortage, soaring demand