IREDA eager to promote green energy projects in Odisha

The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency on Friday said it is keen to promote more green energy projects in Odisha and has already sanctioned loans worth Rs 670 crore within one year of opening its branch in the state. The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), a public sector non-banking financial institution, has been engaged in promoting, developing and extending financial assistance for projects related to new and renewable sources of energy.

Pradip Kumar Das, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of IREDA, on Friday met Odisha chief secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, a company statement said.

During the meeting Das said that the IREDA is keen to promote more renewable energy projects in Odisha, realising the immense green energy potential in the state.

In August 2021, the IREDA opened a branch office in Bhubaneswar, following which the company sanctioned five hydro power projects with total capacity of 80.5 MW and a 1.5-MW energy access project.

Following the opening of its branch office in Odisha, IREDA has sanctioned loans of Rs 670 crore and disbursed Rs 348 crore, it said.

The state chief secretary and IREDA's CMD had a positive discussion about the numerous efforts made by IREDA in the last two years and future opportunities in Odisha, the statement said, adding that opportunities for promoting the usage of Renewable Energy (RE) in the state were highlighted throughout the conversation.

According to the statement, the chief secretary praised IREDA's efforts in Odisha and assured the state government's complete support for RE development.

Das said that apart from hydro and access to energy, several projects for Odisha related to biomass and manufacturing are also under consideration.

He informed the chief secretary about the company's recent initiatives, achievements and future plans for the RE sector's expansion in line with the central government's target to have a 50 per cent share of total energy use from non-fossil fuels by 2030.

The IREDA should also encourage solar rooftop, solar heating and solar lighting systems for household use in Odisha, the chief secretary was quoted as having said in the statement.

