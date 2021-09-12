Nalco working to operationalise Utkal D coal mine in Odisha in FY23

State-owned Nalco is making efforts to operationalise Utal D coal mine in Odisha in the next financial year. Utkal E coal block in the state will be operationalised after obtaining all the statutory clearances thereafter, National Aluminium Company Ltd (Nalco) said in its latest report. "All out efforts are being made for operationalisation of Utkal D Coal Block in FY 2022-23 and Utkal E will be operationalised after obtaining all the statutory clearances thereafter," it said.

The two coal blocks have been allocated by the Centre as a part of raw material security to the existing operational units at captive power plant and future expansion of the company.

The company executed the mining lease of Utkal D coal block on March 25 after obtaining requisite regulatory clearances and completing land acquisition in the mining lease area.

The Coal Controller, the statistical authority with respect to coal and lignite, granted the mine opening permission in May.

The appointment of mine developer and operator (MDO) and finalisation of rehabilitation and resettlement of project displaced persons are underway, it said.

The activities for development of railway siding construction are under progress. The pre-project activities for execution of mining lease of Utkal E are in full swing.

Action for acquisition of balance private land and government land are being taken up through State Nodal agency IDCO.

Nalco is a navratna CPSE under Ministry of Mines. It was established on January 7, 1981, with its registered office at Bhubaneswar. The company has integrated and diversified operations in mining, metal and power.

