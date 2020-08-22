Petrol prices hiked for 3rd straight day; check latest rates here

Petrol prices were hiked by up to 16 paise per litre across all metros on Saturday. This is the third increase in fuel rates in a row since oil companies started revising prices in line with costs on Thursday.
Petrol in Delhi was hiked to Rs 81.35 per litre from Rs 81.19 on Saturday. In these three hikes, the petrol price has gone up by 45 paise per litre in the national capital. In the last one week, petrol prices have increased by 92 paise per litre in Delhi.
In Gurugram and Delhi, petrol rates have climbed to 33 paise and 25 paise in the past 24 hours. Whereas in Mumbai and in Kolkata, petrol prices surged to 15 paise.
In the last three days, petrol prices have climbed to 44 paise in Mumbai. And in the last one week, Mumbai's petrol rates have climbed to 83 paise.
In other metro cities, like Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai, petrol rates were increased by 17 paise, 16 paise, and 13 paise, respectively on August 22.
Currently, petrol rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 88.02 per litre, followed by Hyderabad (Rs 84.55/litre), Chennai (Rs 84.40/litre), Bengaluru (Rs 83.99/litre), Kolkata (Rs 82.87/litre), Noida (Rs 81.80/litre) and Gurugram (79.52/litre).
Meanwhile, diesel prices have not seen any change for more than 20 days. Diesel is priced at Rs 73.56 per litre in Delhi and Rs 80.11 per litre in Mumbai. Similarly, the price of diesel in Chennai and Kolkata remains unchanged at Rs 78.86 and Rs 77.06 per litre, respectively.
