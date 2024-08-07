Reliance Industries' first solar giga-factory to be commissioned this fiscal year

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), in its annual report, said that it would make its first solar giga-factory operational in FY25. The solar giga factory will include manufacturing of PV modules, cells, wafers and ingots, polysilicon, and glass at a single location.

Regarding manufacturing solar PV, the company said it has made significant progress in establishing factories that will be part of our Integrated Solar PV Manufacturing.

"New Energy will be commissioning its first train of Module and Cell Manufacturing in FY25. Solar panels manufactured in Jamnagar have btained BIS certification. Parallelly, work on RE Development has commenced and Reliance has been allotted land in Gujrat. We aim to become largest RE Developer in India. We initiated participation in RE PPA with the first PPA signed with MSEDCL for 128 MW for 25 years. 50 MWh per year capacity pilot line has been set up for manufacturing Li Battery cells, through Lithium Werks, and can be scaled up for commercial scale production," it added.

It further said that it has qualified for the government’s Performance Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for Manufacturing Electrolysers of 300 MWe annually and Green Hydrogen Production for 90 kTPA. This is in addition to PLI awards for Solar PV (Polysilicon to Module) and Advanced Chemistry Cells (ACC) received in the previous year.

Reliance signed MOU with the Government of Maharashtra for 100 kTPA GH2 production, with total projected investment of ~C 15,000 crore and employment generation of ~4,000 (direct and indirect). Reliance signed an MOU with Brookfield for onshore renewable power and decarbonisation equipment manufacturing in Australia.

RIL is strategically advancing towards sustainable development by spearheading the establishment of the Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Manufacturing Complex in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Covering an impressive area of 5,000 acres, this innovative complex aims to host a series of state-of-the-art giga factories focusing on the production of PV panels, fuel cell systems, green hydrogen, energy storage solutions, and power electronics.

As a result, this upcoming industrial hub is set to emerge as one of the most extensive and streamlined integrated renewable energy manufacturing facilities on a global scale.