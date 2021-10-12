Tata Power arm receives EPC orders worth Rs 538 crore from EESL

Tata Power Solar, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power, has received 'Letter of Award' to build 100MW of distributed ground mounted solar projects for government-owned Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL).

The total order value of projects is Rs 538 crore. The commissioning date of the projects is set for 12 months, a release said.

The EESL project sites are located in Maharashtra. The work secured includes engineering, design, supply, construction, erection, testing, O&M and commissioning of the solar projects.

With this order, the utility scale EPC order book of Tata Power Solar now stands at about 4GW (DC) capacity with an approximate value of Rs 9,264 crore.

"We are enthused with the new contract win from EESL for distributed ground mounted solar EPC projects. This is yet another recognition of Tata Power's credentials in the solar energy domain and project execution capabilities.” Tata Power MD and CEO Praveer Sinha said.

Tata Power Solar is one of India's a leading solar rooftop EPC player. It has executed large projects like 150MW Ayana at Anantapur, 50 MW Kasargod at Kerala, 56MW Greenko, 30MWp solar power plant in Lapanga, Odisha.