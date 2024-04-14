BJP manifesto 2024: Three models of Vande Bharat trains to run in India, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that three models of Vande Bharat trains will run in India if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes to power. These three models are Vande Bharat sleeper, Vande Bharat chaircar, and Vande Bharat metro.

He added that the BJP will expand the Vande Bharat trains to every nook and cranny of India. The Prime Minister was speaking during the unveiling of the BJP's manifesto for the upcoming general elections.

"BJP will also expand Vande Bharat trains to every corner of the country. 3 models of Vande Bharat will run in the country- Vande Bharat Sleeper, Vande Bharat Chaircar, and Vande Bharat Metro," Modi said.

Modi's comment came days after the Western Railway (WR) has been authorised by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) to test the faster Vande Bharat Express trains. This approval could reduce travel time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. The trains will undergo trial runs at speeds of up to 160 kmph, an increase from the current 130 kmph.

If successful, this could save passengers approximately 45 minutes on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route, which currently takes about 5 hours and 25 minutes. Last week, WR carried out essential work at Boisar to enable trains to run at 160 kmph under the 'Mission Raftaar' project. This route will be one of the first from Mumbai where Vande Bharat will operate as semi high-speed trains. The WR had approached the CRS in February for final permission.

WR officials have completed engineering works on the route, installed 792 route km of safety barriers and will now retrofit the 16-car Vande Bharat for a trial run. The upgrade to 160 kmph could reduce journey time by 45-60 minutes between Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

The Vande Bharat Express is a medium distance superfast express service. It is a reserved, air-conditioned chair car service connecting cities that are less than 800 km apart or take less than 10 hours to travel with existing services.

As of March 12, 2024, 51 Vande Bharat trains are in service. Of these, 17 are 16-car services whereas 34 are eight-car services. Ten new trains were inaugurated on March 12-- Kalaburagi/Gulbarga-SMVT Bengaluru, New Jalpaiguri-Patna, Lucknow-Dehradun, Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central, Mysuru Junction-MGR Chennai Central, Hazrat Nizamuddin-Khajuraho, Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam, Ranchi-Varanasi, Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam, and Patna-Gomti Nagar (Lucknow).

India has set a target of having 4,500 Vande Bharat trains by 2047.