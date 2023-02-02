First hydrogen train, Vande Metro: Indian Railways is set to transform in 2023

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday announced that India will get its first hydrogen train by December 2023 which will be completely indigenously manufactured. It will initially be run on heritage circuits like Kalka-Shimla.

Vaishnaw said that it would initially be run on heritage circuits like Kalka-Shimla and later be expanded to other places.

Highlighting the developments in the sector, the minister said that Vande Metro, a mini version of the Vande Bharat Express trains, is also being developed.

Vande Metro aims to help people living around big cities to travel to and fro in comfort between their place of work and hometowns.

The Minister added that there are large habitations around big cities, from where people would like to come to the big city for work or leisure, and then go back to their home place.

He said that the design and production of Vande Metro will be completed this year. In the next financial year, "a ramp-up of production of the train will be done." These will be like rapid shuttle-like experience for passengers.

The announcement came after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced Rs 2.4 lakh crore for the Indian Railways while presenting the Union Budget 2023-24 on February 1. This is the highest-ever capital outlay for railways to date.

"This highest ever outlay is about 9 times the outlay made in 2013-14," the FM said.

She said 100 critical transport infrastructure projects for last and first mile connectivity for ports, coal, steel, fertiliser and food grain sectors have been identified and will be taken up on a priority basis with an investment of Rs 75,000 crore, including Rs 15,000 crore from private sources.

The lack of investment in Railways for years had hindered it from achieving its potential. This Rs 2.41 lakh crore capital will bridge that gap. This will become a medium to fulfill the aspirations of our 800 crore passengers who travel in railways, Vaishnaw said.

