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Railways approves 7 new Amrit Bharat Express trains; Is your route covered?

Railways approves 7 new Amrit Bharat Express trains; Is your route covered?

The new services will connect cities including Dhanbad, Coimbatore, Gorakhpur, Mumbai, Delhi, Prayagraj, and Udhna (Surat)

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 16, 2026 3:19 PM IST
Railways approves 7 new Amrit Bharat Express trains; Is your route covered?7 new Amrit Bharat Express trains to connect Dhanbad, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, Mumbai and Delhi

Indian Railways has approved seven new Amrit Bharat Express trains, adding more long-distance services connecting cities across northern, central, western and southern India, The Indian Express reported.

The new services will connect cities including Dhanbad, Coimbatore, Gorakhpur, Mumbai, Delhi, Prayagraj and Udhna (Surat). The trains are aimed at offering passengers a more affordable option for long-distance travel compared with premium services.

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Dhanbad-Coimbatore

The Dhanbad-Coimbatore Amrit Bharat Express (22363/22364) will run from Dhanbad on Saturdays, with the return service operating on Tuesdays.

The train will pass through major stations including Gaya, Sasaram, Prayagraj Chheoki, Jabalpur, Itarsi, Nagpur, Vijayawada, Nellore, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai and Salem.

Charlapalli-Gorakhpur

The Charlapalli-Gorakhpur Amrit Bharat Express (22075/22076) will connect Telangana with Uttar Pradesh.

It will pass through Kazipet, Peddapalli, Manchiryal, Nagpur, Betul, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Jhansi, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Gomti Nagar, Barabanki and Gonda.

The Charlapalli-Gorakhpur service will run on Fridays. The return service will operate on Sundays.

Gorakhpur-Mumbai

The Gorakhpur-Bandra Amrit Bharat Express (15085/15086) will provide a direct rail link between Uttar Pradesh and Mumbai.

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The weekly service will run from Gorakhpur every Friday, with the return journey from Bandra on Saturdays.

Major stops include Gonda, Kanpur Central, Agra Fort, Kota, Ratlam, Vadodara, Surat, Vapi, Palghar, Borivali and Bandra.

Gorakhpur-Delhi

The Gorakhpur-Delhi Amrit Bharat Express (15095/15096) will offer another weekly connection between the two cities.

It will stop at Khalilabad, Basti, Gonda, Burhwal, Sitapur, Bareilly, Moradabad and Ghaziabad.

The service will operate on Thursday and Friday.

Subedarganj-Mumbai

The Subedarganj-Lokmanya Tilak Amrit Bharat Express (14121/14122) will run once a week between Subedarganj in Uttar Pradesh and Mumbai.

The route includes Fatehpur, Govindpuri, Banda, Chitrakutdham Karwi, Satna, Katni, Jabalpur, Itarsi, Khandwa, Bhusaval, Nasik Road, Kalyan and Thane.

Two More Prayagraj Services

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The Prayagraj-Udhna Amrit Bharat Express (20437/20438) will connect Prayagraj with Udhna in Gujarat.

It will stop at Fatehpur, Govindpuri, Etawah, Tundla, Agra, Bayana, Hindaun City, Gangapur City, Sawai Madhopur, Kota, Ramganj Mandi, Bhawani Mandi, Ratlam and Vadodara.

The Prayagraj-Lokmanya Tilak Amrit Bharat Express (20436/20435) will offer a limited-stop connection to Mumbai.

It will run via Satna, Jabalpur, Itarsi and Bhusaval before reaching Kalyan in Maharashtra. The Prayagraj service will operate on Fridays, while the return journey will run on Saturdays.

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Published on: Aug 16, 2026 3:19 PM IST
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