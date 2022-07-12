HCL Tech Q1 results: Consolidated PAT rises marginally YoY to Rs 3,283 cr, interim dividend declared

HCL Technologies on Tuesday reported a marginally rise by 2.43 cent year-on-year in its consolidated net profit at Rs 3,283 crore for the quarter ended 30 June, 2022. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 3,205 crore in the year-ago period.

Sequentially, the company's net profit saw a decline of 8.6 per cent in Q1FY23 from Rs 3,593 crore in the March quarter (Q4FY22).

Revenue from operations also grew 16.9 per cent YoY to Rs 23,464 crore for the first quarter of 2022-2023 as against Rs 20,068 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Further, HCL Tech also added that the board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 10 per equity share of Rs 2 each for the financial year 2022-2023.

On Tuesday, shares of HCL Tech closed 1.63 per cent lower at Rs 928.05 apiece on BSE.