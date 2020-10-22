Any customer can use new 5G product, build on it: Qualcomm

US-based Qualcomm Technologies Inc has said that any of its customers can use the horizontal 5G platform announced by it and come up with a "full-blown solution".

The company's senior vice-president and general manager, 4G/5G, Durga Malladi, stated that since Qualcomm was "working with several partners in India" and around the world, any of them or its customers "can avail themselves of this horizontal platform" and build on it.

Present at the Qualcomm 5G Summit held on Tuesday, October 20, Malladi told Indian Express at a roundtable as part of the event that the (5G) solution is a horizontal platform, thus "we are not providing a complete solution anyway."

Also Read: Reliance Jio, Qualcomm join hands for 5G rollout in India; achieve 1Gbps speed in trials

He added that "any of our customers can avail themselves of this horizontal platform and then it is up to them to start building the software and the rest of the stack on top of it and come up with a full-blown solution."

Qualcomm had on October 19 announced a tie-up with Reliance Jio and its wholly-owned subsidiary Radisys Corporation to fast-track development and rollout indigenous 5G network infrastructure and services in India.

When asked how long it would take for Jio to develop and implement the new technology, Malladi stated that was best answered by the Indian company (Reliance Jio).

Although work on 5G's implementation, he said, has started with many partners on board, it will take time as "it is not a greenfield network."

However, Malladi, after putting this in context, suggested a three-year timeframe to develop and implement 5G solutions in India.

Also Read: Sweden bans Huawei, ZTE from 5G networks citing security threat from China

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc and Reliance Jio Platforms along with its wholly-owned subsidiary Radisys Corporation had (on October 19) announced their expanded efforts to develop open and interoperable interface-compliant architecture-based 5G solutions with a virtualized RAN (Radio Access Network), a Qualcomm statement said.

Leveraging Qualcomm's technology, Jio has indigenously developed a 5G RAN product that has achieved ultra-high throughputs, and the product is already tested by a Tier-1 carrier in the US, Mathew Oommen, president, Reliance Jio Infocomm said at the summit.

"I am excited to announce that with Qualcomm's technology and support, Jio has indigenously developed a 5G RAN product that has achieved over 1 Gbps throughput...in fact joining the gigabit throughput clock, the product is already tested and validated by a Tier-1 carrier in the US," Oommen added.

This latest move signifies the entry of Jio and India into the 5G product club. Currently, only a handful of nations, including the US, South Korea, Australia, Switzerland, and Germany, are able to showcase 1 Gbps speeds for 5G customers.

Also Read: Qualcomm Ventures to invest Rs 730 crore in Jio Platforms

Earlier this year, Reliance Industries had announced that Qualcomm Ventures will pick up a 0.15 per cent stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 730 crore.

It recently received the subscription amount for the deal and allotted the equity shares to the US-based chipmaker.

The latest progress on the 5G product portfolio neatly dovetails into Jio's overall plans to develop homegrown 5G telecom solutions, as was outlined by Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani at the company's annual general meeting in July this year.