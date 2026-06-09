Dabur expands farmer network to secure medicinal herb supplies

Dabur India is expanding its cultivation network and strengthening ties with farmers as the FMCG major seeks to secure supplies of medicinal herbs and natural ingredients that underpin its Ayurveda-led product portfolio.

The company now works with close to 15,000 farmers across the country, up from around 11,000 two years ago, and is cultivating rare medicinal herbs across more than 15,000 acres of land, Mohit Malhotra, Global CEO of Dabur India, told Business Today.

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"We work with close to 15,000 farmers across the country, up from around 11,000 two years ago, engaging them in sustainable cultivation of medicinal herbs and aromatic plants to ensure that what we take from nature is replenished and sustained," Malhotra said.

The move comes as demand for Ayurveda and natural products continues to grow, increasing the importance of securing reliable supplies of medicinal plants and natural ingredients. Several species remain difficult to source at scale, prompting companies to invest directly in cultivation programmes and farmer partnerships.

Dabur has expanded its nursery infrastructure to improve the availability of planting material and support the cultivation of medicinal species. The company operates mother greenhouses in Pantnagar and Nepal, supported by a network of 26 satellite nurseries.

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"Given the limited availability of select non-timber forest products and high-value medicinal species, Dabur has intensified efforts to propagate and distribute high-quality saplings through its dedicated nursery infrastructure," Malhotra said.

The company said it achieved full mitigation of sourcing risks associated with critically endangered herbs such as Gugal and Aconite during FY25 as part of its biodiversity and sourcing strategy.

For Dabur, the cultivation programme is also linked to future growth plans. Malhotra said consumer preferences are shifting towards natural and Ayurveda-based products, making access to quality raw materials increasingly important.

"Consumers today are far more conscious about what they consume and where it comes from. Our Ayurveda-led, natural portfolio puts us in a strong position to meet this demand," he said.

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As competition in the natural products segment intensifies, companies are paying greater attention to supply-chain resilience and raw material availability. For Dabur, deeper engagement with farmers is emerging as a key part of that strategy, the company said.