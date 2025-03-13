Diabetes drug price war heats up, making treatment more affordable

India’s diabetes drug market is amid an intense price war, with homegrown pharmaceutical companies launching significantly cheaper generic versions of empagliflozin—a widely prescribed SGLT2 inhibitor for type-2 diabetes. With competitive pricing and an expanding range of fixed-dose combinations (FDCs), these new launches are set to make the blockbuster drug more affordable and accessible to millions of Indian patients.

Patent Expiry Unleashes a Price Battle

For nearly a decade, empagliflozin, developed by Boehringer Ingelheim in collaboration with Eli Lilly, has been a key treatment for diabetes under the brand name Jardiance. However, with its patent expiring in multiple markets, Indian pharmaceutical companies have wasted no time in launching cut-price alternatives, slashing costs by up to 80% and challenging global giants. Before the entry of generics, Jardiance was priced at ₹58–₹60 per tablet for the 10 mg dose and ₹65–₹70 for the 25 mg variant.

Now, domestic firms have drastically reduced prices—Mankind Pharma’s Empaglyde and Empagreat cost ₹5.49 for 10 mg and ₹9.90 for 25 mg. Glenmark’s Glempa is priced between ₹8.50–₹10 per tablet, while Alkem’s Empanorm is expected to be even lower in some markets. With India’s diabetes burden surpassing 101 million people, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the availability of low-cost alternatives is expected to drive widespread adoption, reshaping the market and forcing multinational drugmakers to reconsider their pricing strategies.

Indian Pharma Disrupts the Market

The rapid rollout of generic empagliflozin is not just about cost-cutting—it’s a strategic move by Indian pharmaceutical firms to dominate the diabetes market, experts have said. Market estimates suggest that generic versions could capture over 60% of the empagliflozin market within two years, according to projections of IQVIA, a data analytics firm. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, an early mover, has launched empagliflozin under its Glempa brand in both 10 mg and 25 mg strengths, along with fixed-dose combinations (FDCs) such as Glempa-L (empagliflozin + linagliptin) and Glempa-M (empagliflozin + metformin).

"Glenmark has a strong legacy in cardiometabolic care. The launch of the Glempa range reinforces our commitment to providing high-quality, cost-effective treatments. Our advanced R&D ensures the same efficacy as the innovator molecule at a fraction of the cost," said Alok Malik, President & Head of India Formulations Business, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Mankind Pharma, known for aggressive pricing, has introduced multiple empagliflozin-based brands, including Empaglyde, Empagreat, and Dynaduo. "We strongly believe cost should never be a barrier to essential medicines. That’s why we have introduced empagliflozin at an affordable price, making it accessible to millions of Indian diabetes patients," said Rajeev Juneja, Vice Chairman & MD, Mankind Pharma.

The company is deploying a dual-brand strategy to penetrate metros, tier II cities, and rural areas while partnering with endocrinologists and hospitals to promote awareness of empagliflozin’s cardiovascular and renal benefits. Meanwhile, Alkem Laboratories is taking the competition a step further by pricing Empanorm up to 80% lower than the innovator drug. To address patient concerns about counterfeit medicines, the company has introduced anti-counterfeit security bands and multilingual patient education materials. "As we expand our chronic portfolio, launching empagliflozin aligns with our mission to improve diabetes care, particularly in cardiovascular and kidney disease management," said Dr Vikas Gupta, CEO, Alkem Laboratories. The company has also refined tablet size and coating for improved compliance, particularly for elderly patients.

Alkem’s empagliflozin range includes Empanorm, as well as FDCs such as Empanorm L (empagliflozin + linagliptin), Empanorm Duo (empagliflozin + sitagliptin), and Empanorm M (empagliflozin + metformin). "One of the biggest barriers to diabetes management is adherence. By reducing tablet size and offering fixed-dose combinations, we aim to improve compliance and patient outcomes," added Dr Gupta.

With the development, doctors anticipate a rise in compliance of diabetes medications. "Empagliflozin is widely prescribed, but lowering its price will make it more accessible to those from lower socio-economic strata. Overall, this will improve compliance with this excellent drug," said Dr Anoop Misra, Chairman, Fortis C-DOC Hospital for Diabetes and Allied Sciences.

Global Pharma Under Pressure

The influx of low-cost generics is putting Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly in a tough spot. With domestic firms offering empagliflozin at a fraction of the original cost, industry experts believe multinational companies will be forced to rethink their pricing strategies or risk losing significant market share. "We should see the empagliflozin class becoming highly competitive. While volume sales for the product are expected to grow, this will be offset by a significant price erosion of 60% to 90%. On a net basis, we expect incumbents like Lupin to lose value share, while new entrants with an established presence in diabetes, such as Sun and Mankind, are likely to gain," said Vishal Manchanda, Senior Vice President–Institutional Research at Systematix.

While Indian pharma companies are vying for their share, the global diabetes drugs market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the rising prevalence of diabetes worldwide. According to Fortune Business Insights, a market research and consulting firm, the market was valued at approximately ₹7,400,000 crore (USD 88.32 billion) in 2024 and is projected to reach around ₹19,600,000 crore (USD 233.84 billion) by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7% during the forecast period. In India, the diabetes care drugs market is also expanding. As per Market Research Future, the market was valued at ₹56,000 crore (USD 6.75 billion) in 2023 and is expected to grow to approximately ₹95,000 crore (USD 11.46 billion) by 2032, reflecting a CAGR of 6.54% from 2024 to 2032.

“The launch of empagliflozin by Alkem, Glenmark, and Mankind signals Indian pharma’s push into high-demand areas like diabetes, addressing domestic needs while strengthening their global presence,” said pharmaceuticals analyst Salil Kallianpur. “With the Jardiance patent expiring and demand rising for SGLT2 inhibitors, cost-effective generics have a major market opportunity.” He added that empagliflozin’s proven efficacy makes it a strong contender both in India and abroad. “By leveraging their distribution networks, these companies are not just expanding their portfolios but also securing a foothold in chronic disease management, with an eye on exports," he said.