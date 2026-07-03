Fortis enters Odisha with 300-bed hospital through asset-light partnership

Fortis Healthcare is expanding into Odisha through an asset-light model, signing an operations and management (O&M) agreement with Bhubaneswar-based Dion Group to operate a 300-bed greenfield multi-speciality hospital in Cuttack, marking the hospital chain's first major presence in the state.

The hospital will come up at Dion Riverside Township in Trishulia, along the Cuttack-Bhubaneswar corridor, and will offer tertiary and quaternary care services across multiple specialties. While Dion Group will develop the facility, Fortis will manage its clinical and operational functions under the O&M arrangement.

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The move is in line with Fortis Healthcare's strategy of expanding its network through operating and management agreements alongside brownfield expansion, allowing it to grow its footprint without owning the underlying assets.

"The upcoming 300-bed multi-specialty hospital will play a significant role in improving access to advanced tertiary care services for patients across Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and neighbouring regions. This collaboration represents an important milestone in Fortis Healthcare's growth journey and reflects our continued commitment to expanding high-quality healthcare infrastructure across India," said Dr Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Fortis Healthcare.

The proposed hospital is expected to function as a regional referral centre, offering advanced diagnostics, critical care infrastructure and specialised clinical programmes. The company said the facility is intended to reduce the need for patients in Odisha to travel to other states for complex medical treatment while strengthening access to advanced healthcare across eastern India.

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Manoj Sahoo, Promoter of Dion Group, said the partnership combines the developer's infrastructure capabilities with Fortis' clinical and operational expertise.

"This collaboration brings together Fortis' proven clinical and operational expertise with our vision of creating modern healthcare infrastructure for the state. The project will help address the growing demand for advanced healthcare services and provide patients access to quality medical care closer to home," Sahoo said.

Fortis Healthcare currently operates 36 healthcare facilities, including joint ventures and O&M hospitals, across 12 states and Union Territories, with a network of over 6,000 operational beds and 400 diagnostic laboratories. The Odisha project will further strengthen the company's presence in eastern India as it continues to pursue expansion through partnerships and management contracts.