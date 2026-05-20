Glenmark-backed IGI advances experimental cancer therapy for solid tumours

New York-based Ichnos Glenmark Innovation (IGI), the clinical-stage biotechnology subsidiary of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, on Wednesday announced progress in the development of an experimental cancer therapy, ISB 2301, aimed at treating solid tumours such as lung, breast and colorectal cancers.

The company said the drug candidate belongs to a new class of “multispecific antibodies” engineered therapies designed to identify cancer cells more precisely and activate the body’s immune system against them.

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Unlike conventional antibody drugs that typically target a single cancer marker, ISB 2301 is designed to simultaneously recognise three tumour-associated markers and activate two types of immune cells — T cells and natural killer (NK) cells — that help destroy cancer cells.

The therapy is being developed for solid tumours, an area where many immunotherapies have struggled to deliver consistent results because tumours often evade immune attacks through multiple mechanisms.

“We engineered ISB 2301 to match the biological complexity of solid tumours in a way that conventional immunotherapies have not been able to address,” said Lida Pacaud, President and Chief Executive Officer of IGI.

The company plans to submit an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to regulators by the end of 2026, a regulatory step required before initiating human clinical trials. IGI expects to begin clinical studies in 2027.

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The announcement marks another step in IGI’s efforts to strengthen its pipeline of next-generation cancer biologics using its proprietary BEAT technology platform, which is designed to engineer complex multispecific antibodies.

IGI said preclinical animal studies showed favourable safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetic data, indicating the drug remained in the body long enough to potentially exert therapeutic activity.

The company added that ISB 2301 was designed to trigger multiple anti-cancer mechanisms simultaneously, including antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC), a process in which immune cells are directed to kill tumour cells.

The development follows IGI’s earlier experimental cancer asset, ISB 2001, which drew attention through a collaboration with AbbVie that the company described as validation of its underlying platform technology.

IGI operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on oncology and is developing therapies for blood cancers and solid tumours. Headquartered in New York, the company combines research capabilities from IGI and Glenmark’s innovation business.