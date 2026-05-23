Global GLP-1 drug market seen quadrupling by 2034; India among key growth markets

The global market for GLP-1 receptor agonist drugs used in diabetes and obesity treatment is projected to more than quadruple to $257.12 billion by 2034 from $61.89 billion in 2025, as demand for weight-loss and metabolic therapies accelerates globally, according to Polaris Market Research.

The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.14% during the forecast period, driven by rising diabetes and obesity prevalence, increasing awareness around metabolic health and broader adoption of newer therapies, the report said.

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Demand for the drug class has surged globally, led by products such as Ozempic and Wegovy from Novo Nordisk and Mounjaro and Zepbound from Eli Lilly.

India is expected to emerge as a key growth market amid rising obesity, diabetes and lifestyle-linked disorders, particularly in urban populations.

“Countries such as China, India, Japan, and Indonesia face a growing diabetes and obesity burden driven by urbanization, changing diets and aging demographics,” the report said, identifying Asia Pacific as one of the fastest-growing regions for GLP-1 therapies.

Governments across the region are investing in chronic disease management infrastructure, while multinational pharmaceutical companies continue to expand their presence in these markets.

GLP-1 receptor agonists were initially developed for Type 2 diabetes treatment, but demand has widened sharply after studies showed the drugs could also help patients lose substantial body weight and reduce cardiovascular risks.

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According to the report, the obesity segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 55.21% through 2034, making it the fastest-growing application area for the therapy class.

The report said semaglutide-based therapies demonstrated substantial weight reduction outcomes in clinical trials, expanding interest in the drugs beyond diabetes management.

It also pointed to a growing shift toward oral GLP-1 therapies, with the oral delivery segment projected to grow at a CAGR of 22.9% through 2034, faster than injectable therapies.

“The reason is straightforward: injectable medications, despite being clinically effective, carry psychological and practical barriers that limit adoption,” the report said.

According to the report, the April 2026 US FDA approval of Eli Lilly’s oral GLP-1 drug orforglipron, branded as Foundayo, marked an important development in the move toward pill-based diabetes and obesity therapies.

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The report further noted that the World Health Organization’s decision in 2025 to add GLP-1 receptor agonists to its Model List of Essential Medicines could improve access in lower- and middle-income countries across Asia, Africa and Latin America.

North America currently dominates the market with a 75.46% revenue share in 2025, supported by higher healthcare spending, broader insurance coverage and stronger physician awareness, according to the report.

Key companies operating in the market include Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Sanofi, Pfizer and Amgen.

Wider insurance coverage, increasing physician adoption and the launch of newer oral therapies are expected to shape the next phase of growth in the global GLP-1 market, said the report.

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