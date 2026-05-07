Dr. Reddy’s, Nestlé Health Science launch nutrition product for patients on obesity drugs

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and Nestlé Health Science on Thursday launched Celevida GLP+, a nutrition product designed for patients undergoing GLP-1 and GIP-based therapies for diabetes and obesity, as companies seek to address growing concerns around muscle loss and nutritional deficiencies linked to weight-loss drugs.

The product has been launched through Dr. Reddy’s and Nestlé Health Science Ltd, a joint venture between Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and Nestlé India focused on nutrition and nutraceutical products.

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The launch marks one of the early attempts by companies in India to build specialised nutrition offerings around the fast-growing obesity drug market.

The launch comes as GLP-1 and dual GLP-1/GIP therapies, including semaglutide and tirzepatide, become more widely used in diabetes and obesity management globally and in India.

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The growing adoption of obesity drugs is also opening up new business opportunities for pharmaceutical and nutrition companies in areas such as protein supplements, metabolic nutrition and long-term patient management.

According to studies cited by the companies, 25-40 per cent of total weight loss associated with GLP-1 and dual GLP-1/GIP therapies may come from lean body mass loss.

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The companies said Indian patients may face greater risk because of lower baseline skeletal muscle mass, higher body fat levels and lower protein intake levels.

“GLP-1 therapies represent a significant advancement in diabetes and obesity management. However, a clear unmet need remains in supporting patients beyond pharmacological treatment, particularly in addressing nutrition gaps and preserving muscle health during therapy,” said M.V. Ramana, CEO, Global Generics at Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited and Director, Dr. Reddy's and Nestlé Health Science Limited.

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“As patients experience changes in body composition, ensuring adequate nutrient intake and maintaining lean body mass become critical to sustaining long-term outcomes,” he added.

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Clinical guidelines and expert consensus now recommend protein intake of 1.2-1.5 grams per kilogram per day during therapy to help preserve muscle mass, compared with average protein intake levels of around 0.6 grams per kilogram per day in India, according to the release.

Celevida GLP+ has been designed for people undergoing GLP-1/GIP therapy and contains whey protein isolate, branched-chain amino acids, vitamins and minerals intended to support muscle maintenance and metabolic health.

The product provides 48 grams of protein per 100 grams along with 27 essential nutrients, including vitamins A, D and calcium, the companies said.

Dr. Reddy’s and Nestlé Health Science already market Celevida Diabetes Nutrition, a product aimed at supporting glycaemic management in people with diabetes. Celevida GLP+ will be available in 350-gram packs across pharmacies, retail outlets and e-commerce platforms.

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