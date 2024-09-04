Goodbye reading glasses: These new eye drops by Entod Pharma promise clear vision for age-related vision conditions

India's drug regulatory body has approved a new treatment designed to eliminate the need for reading glasses for millions suffering from presbyopia. Mumbai-based Entod Pharmaceuticals has developed PresVu Eye Drops, aimed at treating this age-related vision condition, which affects between 1.09 billion and 1.80 billion people worldwide.

What is Presbyopia?

Presbyopia, a natural part of ageing, typically begins around the mid-40s and progresses until the late 60s, resulting in difficulties focusing on close objects. The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) granted final approval for PresVu following a recommendation from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation's Subject Expert Committee.

Claimed to be the first eye drop of its kind in India, PresVu is designed specifically for individuals over 40 who seek to reduce their reliance on reading glasses. Its proprietary formula not only aims to eliminate the need for eyewear but also lubricates the eyes, enhancing overall comfort.

"The approval of PresVu is a promising development in ophthalmology," said Dr. Dhananjay Bakhle, emphasising the non-invasive potential of the eye drops for those with presbyopia. "This treatment could significantly enhance daily life and productivity for millions."

Key to its efficacy is an advanced dynamic buffer technology that allows PresVu to adapt quickly to tear pH, ensuring consistent performance and safety for long-term use. This feature is particularly important as the drops are intended for extended application, allowing users to benefit from improved vision without surgical intervention.

Nikkhil K Masurkar, CEO of ENTOD Pharmaceuticals, expressed pride in the innovative product, stating, "PresVu is not just a product; it's a solution that stands to improve the lives of millions by offering them greater visual independence."

According to Dr. Aditya Sethi, PresVu can enhance near vision in as little as 15 minutes, offering a rapid alternative for those experiencing the challenges of presbyopia.

Starting in the first week of October, prescription-based eye drops will be available in pharmacies at a price of Rs 350, targeting individuals aged 40 to 55 with mild to moderate presbyopia.