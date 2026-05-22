HCG to invest in robotics, diagnostics and oncology infrastructure after Rs 425-crore fundraise

Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd. (HCG) is increasing investments in precision medicine, molecular diagnostics, genomics and robotics as the cancer hospital chain prepares for rising demand for specialised oncology care and personalised treatment in India.

The Bengaluru-based company said it raised Rs 425 crore during FY26 through a rights issue, a fundraise in which existing shareholders are offered additional shares in the company, and plans to use the proceeds for capacity expansion, clinical infrastructure upgrades, technology investments and selective growth opportunities across its network.

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HCG, which operates 25 hospitals across India and Africa, said cancer care is increasingly moving towards earlier diagnosis, targeted therapies and integrated treatment pathways, with technologies such as genomics and molecular diagnostics expected to play a larger role in treatment planning and outcomes.

“Cancer care is no longer only about treatment. It is about early diagnosis, precision, continuity of care, and improving quality of life for patients and families,” said Dr. B. S. Ajaikumar, Founder and Non-Executive Chairman of HCG. “As we look ahead, our focus is on strengthening next-generation oncology capabilities across precision medicine, molecular diagnostics, genomics, robotics, and data-driven clinical decision-making.”

The company said demand remained steady across medical, radiation and surgical oncology during FY26, supported by improving patient throughput and better utilisation across centres. HCG added that its integrated care model, including tumour-board-led clinical decision-making where specialists jointly review treatment options, remains central to its operating strategy.

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" The successful completion of the rights issue has given the company flexibility to invest in long-term priorities," Dr. Manish Mattoo, Chief Executive Officer, HCG said.

“A key milestone during the year was the successful completion of our Rs. 425 crore rights issue, which further strengthened our financial foundation and gives us greater flexibility to invest behind our long-term priorities, including capacity expansion, clinical infrastructure upgrades, technology investments and selective growth opportunities,” Mattoo said.

He further added that the company would continue focusing on improving utilisation across hospitals while selectively expanding the network. “We remain focused on driving higher asset utilisation, deepening clinical excellence, and expanding our network selectively, while staying anchored to our core purpose of delivering high-quality, accessible cancer care,” he said.

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For FY26, HCG reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs. 2,545 crore, up 15% year-on-year, while adjusted EBITDA rose 19% to Rs. 471 crore. Adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 18.5% from 17.8% in FY25.