Here's how healthcare company Viatris is reimagining customer engagement operations

Global healthcare company Viatris is bringing its customer engagement activities onto a single platform covering medical, commercial and patient-support functions across more than 165 countries and territories, under a new deployment of Salesforce's Agentforce Life Sciences for Customer Engagement platform.

The company will use the platform to support end-to-end engagement with customers and healthcare professionals across its global operations. According to Salesforce, the deployment is intended to enable connected and data-driven engagement across Viatris' commercial, medical and patient-support functions.

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As part of the rollout, Viatris will have a single, real-time view of customer information and interactions across markets. Salesforce said the platform is designed to support the company's global commercial organisation and modernise engagement activities across markets.

The platform includes automation, analytics and Agentforce artificial intelligence capabilities that will be used across Viatris' commercial segments, channels and geographies.

Viatris will also use the system to manage field visits, event logistics and approval workflows, alongside marketing campaigns delivered through email, SMS and digital channels. The platform is designed to support multichannel engagement across the company's commercial footprint in more than 165 countries and territories.

Salesforce said Viatris' commercial teams will use desktop and tablet-based functionality with offline synchronisation capabilities, enabling access to customer information and engagement tools while in the field.

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"Viatris' selection of Agentforce Life Sciences is a testament to the power of our unified platform and AI-first approach," Joe Ferraro, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Agentforce Life Sciences at Salesforce, said in a statement.

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.