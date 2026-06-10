3 Tata Group stocks turn ex-dividend today – Do you own any?

A rewarding Wednesday for investors holding shares in three Tata Group companies as they turn ex-dividend today. Tata Chemicals Ltd, Tata Elxsi Ltd, and Tata Investment Corporation Ltd have all fixed today, June 10, 2026, as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility for their upcoming final dividends.

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Tata Elxsi

Leading the pack with the highest payout, Tata Elxsi's board had recommended a dividend of Rs 75 per equity share, which translates to a 750% payout on shares carrying a face value of Rs 10 each.

To be eligible for this reward, investors need to be on the company's register by the close of business today, Wednesday, June 10. If approved at the 37th Annual General Meeting (AGM), the dividend would be credited to shareholders on or after June 30, 2026.

At last check, Tata Elxsi shares were trading 1.70% lower at Rs 4,186, down from a previous close of Rs 4,258.35 apiece on the BSE.

Tata Chemicals

Meanwhile, Tata Chemicals is rewarding its investors with a dividend of Rs 11 per share of Rs 10 each. As per their regulatory filing, the company also locked in June 10, 2026, as the record date to finalise who receives this payout.

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Shareholders will officially vote to approve this dividend during the 87th AGM, Following the approval at the 87th AGM, the cash is slated to hit eligible investors' accounts on or after Tuesday, June 30, 2026.

In contrast to the other two group stocks' trend today, Tata Chemicals stock jumped 2.89% to Rs 745.25 apiece.

Tata Investment

Rounding out the list, Tata Investment had announced a final dividend of Rs 3.40 per share, with a face value of Re 1 each. The company has also fixed Wednesday as the record date. Once given the green light at the AGM, the dividend payouts would commence on or after Thursday, July 2. Tata Investment shares slipped 1.17% to trade at Rs 655.15 per share.

