How semaglutide is helping Torrent Pharmaceuticals to strengthen its business 

Torrent Pharmaceuticals is beginning to see early traction in India’s semaglutide market even as the company integrates JB Pharma, a move that expands its presence in chronic therapies and strengthens its domestic branded formulations business.

The Ahmedabad-based drugmaker said its generic semaglutide portfolio has secured a 38% market share across oral and injectable formats, according to April 2026 PharmaTrac data.

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Torrent launched its semaglutide brands Sembolic and Semalix in India in March this year, becoming the first Indian company to introduce a generic oral semaglutide alongside injectable formulations. The injectable version was launched at a starting price of Rs 3,999 per month.

“Gx Semaglutide launch off to a strong start with 38% market share (oral + injectable combined) as per April 26 PharmaTrac data,” the company said in its quarterly statement on Friday.

The launch came immediately after the semaglutide patent expired in India on March 20, triggering a wave of launches by Indian drugmakers in the diabetes and obesity treatment segment.

The update also comes in the first quarter after Torrent began consolidating JB Pharma’s financials following the acquisition of a controlling stake in the company from January 21, 2026. The transaction expands Torrent’s scale in therapies such as cardiovascular, diabetes and gastroenterology, while widening its doctor reach in the domestic market.

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Torrent’s India business revenues rose 43% year-on-year to Rs 2,215 crore during the March quarter. Excluding JB Pharma, the company said its base India business grew 15%, ahead of the Indian Pharmaceutical Market growth of 10%, according to AIOCD PharmaTrac data.

The company derives nearly 75% of its India revenues from chronic and sub-chronic therapies, making semaglutide an addition to its existing portfolio of long-duration treatments.

Outside India, Brazil revenues rose 30% to Rs 455 crore during the quarter, while Torrent said it has 58 products under review with regulator ANVISA, providing a pipeline for future launches. In the US market, revenues increased 31% to Rs 396 crore, supported by recent product launches.

Torrent reported consolidated revenues of Rs 4,197 crore for the March quarter, up 42% year-on-year, aided by the inclusion of JB Pharma. Excluding JB Pharma, the company’s base business revenue grew 16% during the quarter.