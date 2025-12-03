IQVIA aligns with AWS to expand cloud-based clinical trial tools

IQVIA has entered into a strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), naming AWS as its Preferred Agentic Cloud Provider. Announced at AWS re:Invent, the partnership focuses on expanding automation and data-driven processes across clinical trials, medical affairs and life science analytics.

Under the agreement, IQVIA, a global provider of clinical research services, commercial insights and healthcare intelligence to the life sciences and healthcare industries, will deploy its agentic platform on AWS to support automation in areas such as clinical trial execution, healthcare analytics and medical affairs workflows. The two companies will also explore additional opportunities to strengthen life science analytics and improve the delivery of data-based insights to pharmaceutical clients.

IQVIA and AWS said the collaboration reflects the growing need for cloud-based tools that can support large-scale trial operations and analytical workloads. The companies noted that a significant share of the world’s largest pharmaceutical firms already work with both organisations for digital transformation and analytics.

Lucas Glass, Senior Vice President, Architecture and Standards at IQVIA, said the collaboration is intended to help life science organisations streamline operations. “Our platform aims to enable life sciences organisations to innovate faster and deliver treatments to patients more efficiently,” he said.

Allyson Fryhoff, Director of Global Healthcare and Life Sciences at AWS, said the partnership is expected to broaden access to advanced analytical and operational capabilities. “Together, we aim to help the life sciences industry leverage technology to support ongoing innovation in healthcare,” she said.

Industry observers said the partnership highlights the increasing role of cloud-based platforms in supporting drug development, trial automation and evidence generation. The companies said the initiative is part of their effort to strengthen digital tools that can assist healthcare and life sciences organisations in bringing therapies to patients more effectively.

AWS re:Invent is Amazon Web Services' premier annual conference for cloud computing, where global leaders, developers, and innovators gather to learn about new services, connect, and explore cloud innovations.