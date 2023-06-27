Lupin undergoing significant tech adoption, upgrade, says pharma major’s top exec

There has been a visible increase in the adoption of cloud technologies by leading pharmaceutical firms, with a 20 per cent jump in cloud workloads in the past two years, as per a recent joint report by Data Security Council of India (DSCI) and Deloitte. With a sharp focus on cloud, automation, and analytics, the pharmaceutical industry is also trying to leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Machine Learning (ML) to speed up drug discovery, move up the value chain, for maintenance and security of data, and streamlining manufacturing processes. Sreeji Gopinathan, Chief Information Officer of Lupin spoke to BT about the company’s technology adoption plans, the role technology has played in the industry and the way forward. Edited excerpts:

BT: What kind of technology platform is Lupin using, particularly in terms of cloud?

SG: Lupin Pharmaceuticals is currently undergoing a significant technology adoption, upgrade, and transformation journey. While we leverage cloud platforms, we’re not a cloud-only organisation. Lupin assesses each application or workload on a case-by-case basis to determine whether it should be moved to the cloud. Factors such as regulatory expectations, data residency, cybersecurity concerns, and cost reduction influence their decision. Lupin has its private cloud in HPE GreenLake and uses Microsoft Azure for cloud services, including Microsoft Office 365 and SharePoint.

BT: How has the use of technology platforms, including cloud platforms, benefited Lupin?

SG: Cloud platforms have provided Lupin with flexibility and ease of hosting and storage for certain applications, such as test instances, proof-of-concepts (POCs), and pilots. Lupin can leverage cloud infrastructure without the need to invest in physical servers or storage. They also make use of reserved instances, allowing them to commit to specific workload requirements and optimize cost management. Additionally, cloud platforms have been advantageous for Lupin’s B2C businesses, such as Lupin Digital Health, Atharva Ability, and Lupin Diagnostic, as it enables faster application development and deployment, while maintaining security standards.

BT: Has Lupin partnered with any global technology companies?

SG: Lupin Pharmaceuticals primarily partners with Microsoft and leverages their Azure cloud platform. It also has a private cloud in HPE GreenLake. These partnerships have facilitated the deployment of various applications, storage solutions, and hosting requirements. Microsoft’s Office 365 and SharePoint are among the cloud services utilised by Lupin.

BT: How do you see the adoption of technology in the Indian pharmaceutical industry, particularly among mid-sized companies?

SG: The Indian pharmaceutical industry has shown an increased uptake of technology in recent years, particularly in areas such as ERP adoption and data analytics. Larger pharmaceutical companies in India have been actively incorporating technology to drive outcomes and eliminate manual work and errors. The adoption of technology is also gaining momentum among mid-sized companies. Cloud technology, in particular, presents an opportunity for mid-sized companies to leverage modern technologies without investing in their own data centres.

BT: Why do you think technology companies are interested in the Indian market, specifically in the healthcare, pharmaceutical, medtech, and diagnostics segments?

SG: There are several reasons for this. Firstly, India has shown resilience and growth potential, making it an attractive market. Moreover, the Indian healthcare, pharmaceutical, medtech, and diagnostics segments have witnessed an increase in technology adoption, creating opportunities for technology companies to provide solutions and services. The macroeconomic situation in India, with its positive growth outlook, further encourages global technology companies to focus on the Indian market. This trend extends not only to global companies but also to Indian IT service organizations aiming to tap into the growing domestic market.

BT: How has the adoption of technology aided drug discovery in the pharmaceutical industry, particularly in India?

SG: While technology plays a significant role in drug discovery globally, its adoption in the Indian pharmaceutical industry is still at a nascent stage. Large multinational pharmaceutical companies may leverage technology in their captive centres in India for their portfolios, but the broader Indian pharma landscape is primarily focused on generic medicines. However, even in that space, technology can be used for tasks such as literature search, patent search, and clinical trial advancements, leading to faster and more secure processes. For complex generics, biosimilars, and new molecules, technology can play a crucial role in accelerating drug discovery through analytics, data algorithms, and drug repositioning. These areas present opportunities for further technological advancements in the Indian pharmaceutical industry.