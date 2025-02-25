Mankind Pharma develops oral anti-obesity drug, eyes global breakthrough

The maker of popular Manforce condoms and Prega News pregnancy test kits, Mankind Pharma, is developing an oral anti-obesity drug that, if successful, could become the first small-molecule treatment for obesity globally.

“We have a pipeline of novel products, one of which is focused on GPR119, an agonist targeting weight management. With the success of semaglutide and other GLP-1 inhibitors, this molecule, which initially started as a diabetes treatment, has now pivoted towards weight management. We have seen very promising Phase 1 results and have recently started Phase 2 trials in Australia,” said Arjun Juneja, COO, Mankind Pharma.

“The results are expected by the end of this year. If successful, this product could become the first small-molecule drug for obesity treatment, as all existing options are peptides. Moreover, it would be the only orally available product in this category, with no food-related restrictions, unlike other treatments that require injections before meals. If successful, this drug has the potential to become a global blockbuster,” he added.

Currently, most anti-obesity drugs are injectable peptides, such as Novo Nordisk’s semaglutide (Wegovy) and Eli Lilly’s tirzepatide (Mounjaro). If successful, Mankind’s drug would be the first oral small-molecule alternative, offering a pill-based treatment without food restrictions, unlike injectables that must be taken before meals.

With the rising demand for obesity treatments globally, Mankind Pharma’s drug has the potential to reshape weight management therapies.

Several Indian pharmaceutical companies are also working on weight-loss drugs, with some focusing on proprietary formulations while others are developing generic versions of existing treatments.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is developing its own obesity drug, which is currently in clinical trials. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and Cipla are working on generic versions of Novo Nordisk’s semaglutide (marketed as Wegovy), aiming to provide more affordable alternatives. Lupin has also shown interest in the segment.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals entered the space in 2024 with the launch of Lirafit, a biosimilar of liraglutide. Meanwhile, Biocon has received authorisation to market a generic version of liraglutide in the UK, with sales expected to begin by November 2025. The company is also seeking regulatory approvals in the EU and the US.

Global players are preparing to enter the Indian market as well. Novo Nordisk plans to introduce Wegovy in India by 2026, while Eli Lilly is set to launch Mounjaro (tirzepatide) in the country in 2025.