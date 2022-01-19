Mankind Pharma forays into critical care segment with 'Saviour Mankind'

Indian pharmaceutical company Mankind Pharma on Wednesday announced its foray into critical care space. The company has launched Saviour Mankind, a dedicated division for life-saving injectables, commencing operation on Wednesday with products ranging from anti-infectives to stroke and trauma management.



Through Saviour Mankind, the company said, it will also Introduce certain 'first time in India' products which will provide additional armamentarium for doctors and complement their efforts in tackling the challenges posed by increasing rates of antimicrobial resistance in India.

With this new division, the company said, it is all set to partner with doctors and ICU staff in their everyday practice.

Also Read: Mankind Pharma to give Rs 11 lakh each to players who missed medals at Tokyo Olympics

Frequent stock-outs of critical-care products during the COVID-19 pandemic is said to have urged Mankind Pharma to step in and support the medical fraternity with products that are vital in the resuscitation of critically ill patients.



"Through this division, we hope to partner with our doctors in saving the lives of critically ill patients. Mankind Pharma stands strong with our fellow Indians and facilitating easy access to such medicines will prove life-saving for Multitude of Patients," said Sheetal Arora, CEO, Mankind Pharma.

Also Read: Dr Reddy's introduces anti-COVID drug molnupiravir at Rs 35 per capsule

Critical care range medicines have witnessed a huge demand, and need in the country. These are the drugs that doctors use while treating patients who are in critical conditions.

Having critical care medicines are quite helpful in the treatment process. "With the launch, Mankind Pharma aspires to aid the community in leading a healthy life by formulating, developing, commercializing and delivering affordable and accessible medicines that satisfy the urgent medical needs of patients," the company said in a statement.