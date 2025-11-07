$11.38 million sales in Oct: Eli Lilly’s obesity drug Mounjaro top-selling drug by value in India

Eli Lilly’s blockbuster obesity drug, Mounjaro, became India’s top-selling drug by value in October. Sales hit $11.38 million, said research firm Pharmarack, on Friday.

Mounjaro is an anti-obesity drug that helps control blood sugar and slow digestion that was launched in March. Its rival, Novo Nordisk's Wegovy, was launched in June and has since then generated a revenue of over $37 million till end of October.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Mounjaro's consumption in India, on the other hand, was 10 times more than Wegovy by volume in October, the firm said.

This once-weekly injectable, targeting both GLP-1 and GIP receptors, is priced between Rs 14,000 and Rs 17,500 per month.

India’s anti-obesity drug market has undergone substantial growth, and had reached Rs 628 crore as of the twelve months ending June 2025. This fivefold increase over five years is largely attributed to the introduction of GLP-1-based therapies, which have quickly become the preferred choice for physicians and patients seeking improved outcomes. The sector is now poised to play a central role in the country’s expanding pharmaceutical market as obesity rates continue to climb.

Semaglutide was previously only available in oral form in India, mainly prescribed for diabetes and occasionally for obesity off-label. Global data indicate that its injectable version achieves 15–17 per cent average weight loss, surpassing the results of older drugs. The overlap between obesity and diabetes care has created a market for dual-action therapies, further accelerating the market’s growth.

Advertisement

Recent estimates by IMARC project that India’s anti-obesity drug market could grow nearly eightfold to Rs 25,000 crore by 2030.

(With agency inputs)