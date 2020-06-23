Patanjali to launch coronavirus medicine Coronil today; all you need to know

Baba Ramdev's consumer goods and herbal medicine company Patanjali Ayurved will be launching its Ayurvedic medicine, Coronil, to treat coronavirus patients today in Haridwar.

"Proud launch of first and foremost evidence-based ayurvedic medicine for #corona contagion, #SWASARI_VATI, #CORONIL, is scheduled for tomorrow at 12 noon from #Patanjali Yogpeeth Haridwar," Balkrishna, Chief Executive officer of Patanjali tweeted on Monday.

Earlier this month, Balkrishna had claimed that ayurvedic medicine developed by Patanjali was able to cure at least 1,000 coronavirus patients within 5-14 days.

Explaining the process behind the cure, Balkishrna said that Patanjali had appointed a team of scientists the moment the fatal virus started spreading outside China. He added, "Firstly, the simulation was done and compounds were identified which can fight the virus. Then we conducted a clinical case study on hundreds of positive patients and we have got 100 per cent favourable results".

Meanwhile, several other drugs are getting sold in India and international markets for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. In fact, some of these pharmaceutical firms have received the World Health Organisation (WHO) approval as well.

For instance, dexamethasone drug which British clinical trials found had the life-saving potential for critically-ill coronavirus patients has received WHO support. Researchers led by a team from the University of Oxford administered dexamethasone to more than 2,000 severely ill coronavirus patients. It was found that the drug reduced deaths by 35 per cent.

Another drug called Remdesivir, developed by Gilead Sciences was recently allowed by the Centre in moderate cases (patients on oxygen support) of COVID-19.

Also, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals's antiviral favipiravir, named Fabiflu is the latest entry in the market to treat coronavirus patients.

